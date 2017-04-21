Giraffe cam with April, baby to end Friday

In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April stands with her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience of more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, NY (AP) – Animal Adventure Park says they will shut down their giraffe camera Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Eastern.

The long-awaited arrival of April the giraffe’s baby has made Animal Adventure Park the second most live-viewed channel in YouTube’s history. April’s live stream had more than 232 million live views and 7.6 billion minutes of live watch time since February, second only to League of Legends eSports, which has been around since 2012, YouTube said on Monday.

The channel had its biggest day on Saturday when the calf was born, with more than 14 million live views. More than 1.2 million viewers were watching the live stream simultaneously on YouTube when April gave birth Saturday morning, making it one of the Top 5 most-watched moments.

