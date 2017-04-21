Man killed, 2 officers shot in SC shootout

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina state police are investigating a shootout that left a man dead and two officers wounded.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus says the officers were responding to a report of a man shooting at a woman Thursday evening when a man came out of the home in Hardeeville, firing his gun. The officers returned fire, killing the Hispanic man, whose name has not been released.

Malphrus says Deputy Justin Smith was shot in the shoulder and hand. Hardeeville police Sgt. Kelvin Grant was wounded in the armpit. Both were being treated at a Savannah, Georgia, hospital.

Smith has been with the department two years; Grant since 2010.

State police investigate most officer involved shootings in South Carolina.