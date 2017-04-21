Myrtle Beach man gets 10 years for possession of child porn

COLUMBIA, SC – On Friday, United States Attorney Beth Drake announced a man from Myrtle Beach was sentenced on child pornography charges.

According to the press release, Daniel James Crutchfield, 27, was sentenced in federal court in Florence for possession of child pornography.

The judge sentenced Crutchfield to 120 months in prison followed by supervised release for life and restitution payment of $6,000. During his term of supervised release, Crutchfield will be required to register as a sex offender, attend sex offender treatment, refrain from contact with children or use the internet without approval, and submit to polygraph examinations.

The press release says federal agents executed a search warrant at Crutchfield’s residence on July 1, 2015 based on information that he had been receiving child pornography online. During the search, agents found numerous videos of child pornography on Crutchfield’s Play Station 3 and on a flash drive.

The case was investigated by agents with ICE-Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant United States Attorney A. Bradley Parham of the Florence office prosecuted the case.