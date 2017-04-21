Second person charged with murder in Conway taxi driver shooting

CONWAY, SC – On Friday, Conway police announced they arrested another person for the shooting death of a taxi driver in November.

Tranique Prinze Livingston,18, of Conway, was already in jail on unrelated charges when officers served warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for killing David John Bennett on November 21, 2016. The coroner says Bennett died from a single gunshot wound to the chest while sitting behind the wheel of his taxi on Dillon Street.

Livingston was incarcerated at the Horry County Detention Center for armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol.

Malik Dajour Garner, 18, of Conway was charged with murder in connection to the shooting death in December, according to Sgt. Darren Alston with the Conway Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC.