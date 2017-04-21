Sheriff’s office investigates body found in Dillon County home

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating after a body was found inside a home on Bethea Street.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley says a man was found dead inside the home on Friday.

The coroner could not release the man’s name but did say the body will be sent for autopsy. Grimsley could not confirm whether or not the death was suspicious in nature.

Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking into the matter and are treating it as a death investigation with an unknown cause.