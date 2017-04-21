Spring Plant & Flower Festival returns to Pee Dee State Farmers Market

FLORENCE, SC – Spring is really here! It’s time to enjoy the beauty of nature and get our lawns and gardens ready for the spring and summer seasons. There’s no better place to find all you will need than at the annual Spring Plant & Flower Festival at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market. The four day event begins at 8:00 am on Thursday, April 20th and remains in full bloom until 5:00 pm on Sunday, April 23rd. Festival hours Thursday through Saturday will be 8 am until 6 pm and from 10 am until 5 pm on Sunday.

A vast selection of colorful spring flowers and plants will cover the landscape. The festival is also a great place to get other useful products and helpful information on many topics of interest to gardeners and consumers. The Florence County Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions and provide free gardening advice during the festival. South Carolina Certified products will be available for purchase in addition to many other must have items for the home and garden. A variety of food vendors with yummy treats will also be available to satisfy hungry appetites.

The Pee Dee State Farmers Market operates year round and is located at 2513 W. Lucas Street (US Highway 52) half way between Florence and Darlington. The market adds many more vendors just for the festival weekend. Admission and parking are free.

–The above information is from the Pee Dee State Farmers Market.