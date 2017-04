FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The West Florence Fire department responded to a crash at the Sumter Street extension around 10:45 Thursday night.

West Florence firefighters say they were there within five minutes. It was a single-vehicle crash with one person trapped in the car.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to open the driver’s side front door. Florence County EMS helped remove the person. EMS took the patient to the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.