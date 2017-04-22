ArtFields host successful opening day after art controversy

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The ArtFields competition kicked off Friday, where more than 400 artists will compete for up to $50,000.

Earlier this week we told you about a controversial piece in the competition that suggested a boycott on Facebook.

People and students from all around the state in Lake City to vote on their favorite art piece, including this controversial piece by Loretta Gerald.

Artist Paul Cristina is a first year ArtFields contestant from Charleston.

“It doesn’t matter if you sell anything or win an award, that’s a bonus. Mostly I just want people to see something that will hopefully have an impact on them,” explained Paul Cristina, ArtFields artist of ‘For ritual purposes that are to carry us beyond the limitations of flesh’.

Cristina hopes his art makes people stop and think about what they are seeing.

“Art should be controversial. When you get people to think and feel something that can have a strong impact. It’s usually something that is controversial. That’s usually the strongest art. When is touches a nerve with people,” said Cristina.

The art piece ‘bitter fruit racial crop’ created controversy and a boycott by some locals. ArtFields team member Karla Angus says the competition is off to a good start despite the controversial art piece. “What I’m seeing is bonding in the community. Things are going to be tough. We are a family and families don’t always agree on things. But we do come together with a happy medium. I’m looking forward to us coming together and grow from this experience. And make Lake City the best city it can be,” explained Angus.

Angus says art is expression and it’s up to each person to make up his or her own mind.

“Everybody has a voice and an opportunity to vote. We want everyone to vote. It’s open to everybody,” said Karla Angus, ArtFields Community Outreach Junior Coordinator.

Cristina is impressed with the ArtFields competition. He says a lot of the artists have strong impactful pieces in the competition.

“It should impact people in a variety of ways. It should raise a lot of questions about who we are and what we’re doing with our life’s,” he concludes.

News13 did reach out to Gerald, she declined an interview.

The ArtFields competition will last until next Friday everyone is invited to come out.