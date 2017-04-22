Beach hazard alert along Grand Strand on Saturday

By Published: Updated:
NWS Beach Advisory 4/22. Source: NWS

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a beach hazard alert day for Saturday, April 22.

It was issued for all beaches in Horry and Georgetown Counties because a strong longshore current is expected. However, the NWS said the rip current risk will remain low.

The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The statement from the NWS said a “beach hazards statement is issued when threats such as rip currents, longshore currents, and other hazards create life threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water.”

