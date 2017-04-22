CCU falls to Georgia Southern in 10 innings

By Published: Updated:
Georgia Southern beat Coastal Carolina 7-6 in 10 innings Saturday to even a three-game series 1-1.

COURTESY CCU ATHLETICS

CONWAY – Both Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina scored a run in the ninth to force extra innings, however the Eagles (25-14, 10-7 Sun Belt) scored two in the 10th while the Chanticleers (24-14-1, 11-5-1) only scored once as the visitors claimed a 7-6 victory Saturday afternoon at Springs Books Stadium.

The rubber match for the series will be played Sunday at 1 pm.

In the 10th, Georgia Southern’s Ryan Cleveland was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored when Mason McWhorter (3-for-5) singled. McWhorter advanced to second on a ground out and took third on passed ball. Evan McDonald then looped a single just beyond the reach of CCU’s Myers to bring home McWhorter for a 7-5 lead. For the game, McWhorter, McDonald and Tyler Martin each had two RBI.

In the bottom of the 10th, Kieton Rivers (3-for-5) hit a one-out triple and scored on a Seth Lancaster RBI ground out to provide the 7-6 final.

Georgia Southern closer Landon Hughes worked the last three innings to improve to 5-1 on the season. He allowed two hits and two runs (one earned) with two strikeouts. Bobby Holmes (2-3) suffered the loss as he allowed two hits and two runs (one earned).

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s