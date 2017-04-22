Hundreds join walk to support autistic children in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people gathered in Conway today to support local families with children with autism.

They came out for the 2nd annual PaLo’s Autism Awareness Walk at Whittemore Park Middle School. PaLo founders Patsy Baker and Lori Lewis teach children with autism. They started the walk last year and decided to make it an annual event after seeing its impact. Walkers took four laps around the school, and along the path were markers with information about the history of autism, as well as notable figures in history who had autism. The event also featured 30 local vendors, and several activities for kids, including sensory stations, face painting and a bouncy house.

Baker and Lewis say the proceeds of the event will specifically support families of autistic children in Conway. “Conway does not have the resources for families that want to travel and get out that far. So we want to eventually have a place here in Conway where they can go to a summer camp for them,” said Baker

PaLo also plans to hold a Mayor’s Ball for autism in the fall with the support of Conway Mayor Barbara Bellamy.