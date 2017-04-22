Little River man dies from injuries suffered in moped wreck

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man died Saturday from injuries he suffered in a traffic accident on Tuesday.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, 30 year-old Jack Bryant of Little River died from multiple head trauma.

The wreck happened on April 18 at 8:34 am at 869 Hwy 17 South in North Myrtle Beach.

The victim was operating a moped without a helmet.

Mr. Bryant died at Grand Strand Medical Center at 1:58pm on Saturday.

North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is investigating this incident.