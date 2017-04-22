Miracle league hosts its opening day

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Miracle Baseball League hosted its opening day at Savanna Grove Park in Florence, Saturday afternoon.



The league was created for people in the area with physical disabilities, and offers a modified style of baseball so that everyone can participate.



Saturday were the first games of the 6 week spring season, organizers told News 13, there are as many as 110 players this season.



We caught up with league president, Kevin Elliott today about the event and what it means to the participants



“It’s just huge for the community, it gives these athletes the opportunity that normally they would not have,” said Elliott.

“Baseball is huge around here and it just gives them a chance to fit in, and just enjoy the game,” he added.



The Miracle league recently received a grant that will allow them to build state of the art fields for the players , equipped with more space and rubberized surfaces making it easier for folks in wheel chairs, and walkers to use.