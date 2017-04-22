Motorcycle driver killed in crash in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY (WBTW) -One person is dead in a crash in Georgetown Saturday evening.

Corporal Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened Saturday, April 22nd, at 7:00 p.m., on Robinson Road in the Andrews community.

Collins says the driver of a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle died after loosing control of the motorcycle and running off the right side of the road. The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.