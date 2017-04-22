SCHP holding memorial for 1,000+ who died on SC roads in 2016

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Highway patrol is holding a memorial service to honor the more than 1,000 people who died in crashes on roads in the state in 2016.

The memorial service begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road in Columbia.

Troopers hold the event each year as a way to pay their respects to grieving families and draw attention to how dangerous South Carolina roads can be.

Highway deaths have been rising in South Carolina in recent years. Troopers say 823 people died on the state’s roads in 2014 and 979 died in 2015.

Officials say the 1,017 deaths in 2016 marked the first time the death toll has topped 1,000 people since 2007.