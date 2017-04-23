ArtFields competition continues

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Artfields competition continued Saturday, in Lake city with their makers mark event.

There were several venders selling art today, and of course the art competition continued.

” Artfield’s has transformed Lake city completely, at one point it was a small farming town and now it’s being known as an arts destination,” said fine arts manager Holly Shady. 

For the artist that have entered pieces. There are over 120,000 in total cash prizes, organizers told News 13, this event brings a new light to Lake city.

“We are in our 5th year and we want to continue to make it an arts destination. so we are excited every year and it seems to get bigger every year and we hope it gets bigger and better,” added Shady.

The Art fields competition runs until Saturday, April 29th

