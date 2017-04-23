Darlington man turns himself in after assaulting 2 officers

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington Police Chief Watson said Lucius Zimmerman turned himself in to the Darlington Police Department on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Chief Watson said Zimmerman assaulted two police officers during a traffic stop on South Main Street and then left the scene.

Chief Watson added, “The lesson to be learned is there’s no need for a minor traffic violation to turn into a major incident. Running from the police endangering yourself and the officers can never end to your benefit.”

Both officers have only minor injuries.