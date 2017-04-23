Local cafe helps raise money for quilts for veterans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than 200 people stopped by the Veterans Cafe in Myrtle Beach for lunch on Sunday, to help raise money for Quilts of Valor.

The local chapter awards quilts to combat veterans in Horry and Georgetown Counties, as well as the Pee Dee. Each quilt is valued at anywhere between $200 to $400. Quilts of Valor has given away almost 1,500 quilts to local veterans since the chapter’s start in 2010. This is the second fundraiser the Veterans Cafe has held for the nonprofit. All of the money raised goes toward materials used to make the quilts.Quilts of Valor Regional Coordnator Joan Wobbleton says, “sometimes these quilts can be a comfort for them that they can use to wrap themselves in. And in particular if they’re struggling with an issue it may help them. It’s important to cover the veteran and let them know, without them, how free would we be?”

For more information on applying for or nominating a veteran for a quilt, go to the organization’s website, http://www.qovf.org/ and look under the “Take Action” tab.