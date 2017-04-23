Man arrested following Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A man was hospitalized after being shot in the ankle in Zion early Sunday morning, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.

Wallace said Joshua Leggette is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime in connection to the shooting.

Leggette is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

The victim remains in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.