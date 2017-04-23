Myrtle Beach police respond to shots fired call in Plyler Park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police responded to 1000 N. Ocean Boulevard after a corporal heard a gun shot in Plyler Park around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the police report, several witnesses heard the gunshot and others said there may have been two shots fired. Some witnesses said they saw a man running south on the beach and thought he fired the gun.

Police found a .45 caliber shell casing in the middle of Plyler Park as well as a gold necklace on the ground. No injuries were reported.

News13 will update this story if more information comes in.