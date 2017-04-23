Recall Alert: Hash browns may have pieces of golf balls

MATTHEWS, N.C. (AP) – A food company is recalling frozen hash browns that may have pieces of golf balls in them from stores in nine states.

McCain Foods USA’s recall notice said the golf balls apparently were inadvertently harvested along with the potatoes and chopped up.

They say the pieces could be a choking hazard, but no injuries have been reported.

The company is recalling 2-pound bags of Harris Teeter Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns and Roundy’s Brand Frozen Southern Style Hash Browns.

The hash browns being recalled have the production code B170119 on the back of the bag.