3 charged for driving minors to Myrtle Beach for prostitution

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTW) – A married couple and a mother have been charged by a grand jury for driving three minors from Charlotte to Myrtle Beach for prostitution.

The document says Zerrell Fuentes used a phone to recruit minor victim to engage in sex acts for money for his benefit while he was in jail in North Carolina. The money from the conspiracy would be used to pay his bond so he could get out of jail, the bill of indictment said.

While he was incarcerated, he organized for his wife, Brianna Fuentes, to drive the victims from Charlotte, North Carolina to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Zerrell’s mother, Tanya Marie Fuentes, also traveled with her daughter-in-law and paid for lodging for herself and the minor victims.

Brianna placed internet ads for commercial sex acts, provided her phone number to potential customers to arrange “dates” between the victims and customers and drove the minors to those pre-arranged prostitution dates.

The indictment document says the events took place between April 28, 2016 and May 8, 2016 and involved three female victims under 18 from North Carolina.

The three were each charged conspiracy to sex traffic minors, conspiracy to transport a minor to engage in prostitution, three counts of sex trafficking of a minor and three counts of transportation of a minor to engage in prostitution.