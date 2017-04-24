42 displaced after roof collapse at Florence County apartment complex

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – More than 40 people have been evacuated after a roof collapsed at a Florence County apartment complex.

Levi James with Florence County Emergency Management says the roof on a building at Sterling Apartments on South Mayfair Terrace was damaged during Hurricane Matthew and Monday’s rain caused the ceilings of the apartment to collapse.

Overall, 16 units have been damaged and 42 people had to leave.

The Red Cross is currently working with the victims and a shelter has been set up at Highland Park Methodist Church