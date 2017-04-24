Boys home encourages people to “make a splash and a difference” at Paddle Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Jim Dumm from the Tara Hall School For Boys joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Monday to talk about the school’s annual Paddle Fest. The school calls the event “Your Chance to Make a Splash and a Difference.”

Paddlefest allows people access to the Black Mingo Creek behind the school’s campus in Georgetown County, so paddlers can enjoy time out on the water. More activities including live music are scheduled during the day on the school’s campus.

Money from the event supports Tara Hall’s mission, which is to provide a Christ-centered, long-term residential school for abused and troubled boys so they can develop moral, social, educational and life skills. The school is supported by private donations.

Watch the video to learn more about the school and Paddle Fest. More details are available in the following press release:

Tara Hall’s 6th Annual Paddle Fest will be here SOON! The event is Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Georgetown, SC. Save the date! Online registration opens April 14, and NOW is the time to sign up to be a Paddle Fest Sponsor. What is Paddle Fest? For those who have not attended previously, Tara Hall’s Annual Paddle Fest starts with hundreds of paddlers venturing out on Black Mingo Creek in kayaks, canoes and even on paddle boards. They navigate a scenic two-mile route to the shores of Tara Hall Home for Boys. At the campus, paddlers join hundreds of others for outdoor activities, live music from local bands, food and more. Kids’ activities include waterslides, face painting and afternoon races – kayaks for the older kids and barrel races for the younger. Plan to bring the whole family. It will be quite a splash! Why should you attend Paddle Fest? Besides a fun-filled day, all proceeds from the Paddle Fest benefit Tara Hall Home for Boys. Tara Hall is a nationally accredited, long-term residential home and school that accepts neglected, troubled and abused boys. Whether they have been taken away from abuse and neglect or sent away because of unmanageable behavior, at Tara Hall they come together as brothers and leave as changed young men. Why sponsor the Paddle Fest? Sponsorships play a large role in the funds raised for Tara Hall through Paddle Fest. This year’s fundraising goal is $50,000. There are several sponsorship opportunities ranging from $250 to $2500 that afford supporters recognition, complimentary tickets, t-shirts and more. However, contributions of any amount are welcome. Tara Hall’s Assistant Director, Patsy Morris, said it best, “This is what it is really all about – the boys at Tara Hall. We want everyone to come out and enjoy themselves and remember that they are helping improve the lives of local boys and giving them a second chance.” Cost Paddlers: $40 for Adults (17 and up), $25 for Youth (8-16), Free for Kids (7 and under with adult). Non-Paddlers: $10 for Adults (17 and up), $5 for Youth (8-16), Free for Kids (7 and under). Registration ONLINE PADDLER REGISTRATION OPENS APRIL 14! Sign up now for updates at www.tarahall.org. SPONSORSHIPS AVAILABLE NOW! Contact Patsy or Jennifer at 843-546-3000 or tarahall07@yahoo.com. For More Information, please contact: Patsy Morris, Asst. Director of Tara Hall, tarahall07@yahoo.com, 843-546-3000, www.tarahall.org