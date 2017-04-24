Builder for new Horry County schools dodges media at school board meeting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW)- Monday evening, the builder for Horry County’s new schools refused to take questions from the media and actually started recording the media.



Monday afternoon, the district heard an update from Robbie Ferris who represents First Floor Energy Positive, the company that’s building the five new schools.

No significant developments occurred in the meeting, but after the meeting, reporters followed him in an attempt to talk to him.



Ferris would’ve likely faced questions about records for the project. The district recently asked him for a copy of some contracts. Documents obtained by News13 show he refused to turn those over and says he doesn’t have them.

Ferris has recently hired a PR firm to handle the school construction project. While he refused to answer questions today, he suggested the media wasn’t respectful by trying to talk to him instead of a public relations company.

There were no representatives from the PR firm present at the meeting Monday.