Charleston Carriage Industry supports “scientific study” of the industry

CHARLESTON, SC – The Charleston Carriage Industry issued a statement on Sunday expressing their support of a study of the industry.

The industry has faced harsh criticism about the treatment of the horses.

Existing concerns were raised further after a horse fell on Meeting Street earlier this week.

The Charleston Animal society and animal welfare groups have long called for a study of the industry.

The carriage industry issued this statement saying they will no longer object to the study.

The letter directed to the Charleston Animal Society reads in part, “The Charleston Carriage Industry is calling for you to stop “calling for” a “scientific reviewed study” and just do it already…start tomorrow.”

They also said they will not involve their horses in the study but welcome other horses to be studied in Charleston.