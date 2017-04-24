Downpour causes serious flooding in Andrews again, residents fed up

ANDREWS, SC (WBTW) – Heavy downpour caused serious flooding in parts of Georgetown County, where many are still waiting for floodwaters to go down.

People living in several neighborhoods in Andrews say they’ve had drainage since the flooding in 2015. “We tired of it. We have no drainage and it’s just one time behind the other,” says Juanita Cook. Blocked roads, and pools of water overflowing yards are starting to become familiar sights. Jan Cantley lives right off of Route 521 and says “My mom’s Toyota truck couldn’t even get through there. There’s a couple coolers floating around and some snakes have passed by in the water.”

This is third time many of the people living there have experienced major flooding in the last 18 months. Juanita Cook’s home flooded back in 2015 and during Hurricane Matthew. On Monday, she feared, “if it rains anymore, it’s going to in [my home]. I’m worried. Because it’s a stressful thing.”

Andrews Mayor Frank McClary spent the day driving around town, helping first responders rescue people trapped because of the flooding. He says between 2015 and now, “there’s no difference. Water in their homes. Damage. And an expense they can’t afford.”

McClary says it falls on both Georgetown County and the state to improve the town’s drainage, but Cook says she hasn’t seen any action from either so far – “well the county says it’s the state and one will say it’s the other, and nobody wants to take the blame for it.” And so in the meantime, Cook says she’s “just waitin’ on the next one to happen.”

Mayor McClary said he will attend the Georgetown County Council meeting Tuesday night to discuss the drainage issues.