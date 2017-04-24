Georgetown County Schools announces early dismissal

Published:

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – All Georgetown County schools will close early Monday in light of today’s severe weather.

Lindsay Anne Thompson with Georgetown County Schools says all schools will be dismissed today, April 24, 2017, at 12:30 p.m. due to expected heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and road and street closures countywide.

All schools will remain open until parents have picked up all students or the buses have delivered students home safely.

All after school activities are cancelled Monday as well.

