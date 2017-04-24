Man pleads guilty to drug charges after investigation into Loris drug activity

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Monday a man pleaded guilty to several drug charges after a multi-agency investigation into drug activity in Loris.

that Emmanuel Lamar Bellamy, age 29, entered a guilty plea in federal court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of a quantity of marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base and oxycodone. Bellamy has not yet been sentenced.

The case was part of an investigation into a heroin distribution organization in Horry County. Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Horry County Police Department were investigating illegal drug activity in the Loris area. Agents believed that Bellamy was a distributor of illegal drugs and in 2015, agents made two controlled purchases of cocaine base from Bellamy. In September 2016, Bellamy was arrested during a traffic stop and found in possession of a quantity of cocaine and a gun. After his arrest, Bellamy’s hotel room was searched and a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl was located in the room.

The maximum penalty Bellamy could receive is 20 years imprisonment and a fine of $1,000,000 .

The case was investigated by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Horry County Police Department.