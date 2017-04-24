MBPD searches for man wanted for domestic violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, Myrtle Beach police announced they are looking for a man wanted for domestic violence third degree.

Police say 47-year-old Joseph Brian Thomas is accused of hitting a woman in the head Saturday. Officers who responded said the home they were called to was in disarray with overturned furniture and shattered dishes.

The police report says the suspect was pepper sprayed by the victim, arrested for domestic violence and then the jail notified officers that he went to the hospital and was being held for 72 hours.

Officers say Thomas is 5’11”, 170 pounds with tattoos on his left arm, right arm and neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.