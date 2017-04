MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews conducted a special rescue Monday afternoon.

A post on the Fire Rescue’s Facebook page says Chief of Training Shawn Pratt was flagged down by a concerned resident and called in help from the first responders at Station 3 to reunite a family of ducks.

Fire officials say two ducklings had somehow gotten stuck in a storm drain but after the engine crew responded, the baby ducks were safely returned to their mother in a nearby pond.