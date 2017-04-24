Myrtle Beach man pleads guilty to drug conspiracy after Horry County investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, United States Attorney Beth Drake announced a Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty to a drug charge in federal court.

According to the press release, Roberto Yamil Velez-Garcia, 30, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a quantity of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl. The judge will sentence Velez- Garcia after reviewing the presentence report, which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case was part of an investigation conducted by agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration in Florence and the Fifteenth Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit in Conway into the sale of heroin and other illegal drugs in the Horry County.

Velez-Garcia was identified as a heroin distributor but investigators, the press release says. Agents made a controlled purchase of a quantity of fentanyl from Velez-Garcia in December 2015 and a controlled heroin buy in May 2016. After the second purchase was made, Velez-Garcia was arrested. A search warrant was executed at an apartment Velez-Garcia lived in an agents recovered 95 grams of heroin and two firearms from the apartment.

The maximum penalty Velez-Garcia could receive is 20 years imprisonment and a fine of $1,000,000.