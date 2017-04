FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are asking for help finding a person wanted for two separate crimes.

This subject in the photo is wanted for questioning about a larceny of a purse from an area medical facility and credit card fraud at Walmart on South Irby Street on April 4, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).