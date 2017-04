,

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – The St. James girls lacrosse team is having a historic season. The Sharks are undefeated this year and they have advanced to lower state finals for the first time in program history. They are also the only team in Horry County to ever advance to lower states.

St. James will play Bishop England in the lower state finals on Tuesday. Click on the video to hear what the Sharks had to say ahead of their big matchup.