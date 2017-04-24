Surfside Beach pushes beach tent ban to January

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An updated ordinance from Surfside Beach would push back a beach tent ban to January 2018.

Originally, the new rules were scheduled to go into effect this summer, but town officials say they want to accommodate people who had already made plans to travel there this summer.

The January 2018 ban would only allow baby tents and umbrellas no taller than 7’6″ and with a circular shade no larger than 9 feet in diameter. Tents used for special events would be allowed, but first approved by Surfside Beach.

Council has second reading of the ordinance Tuesday.