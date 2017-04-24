StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be ongoing through early Tuesday, with flash flooding likely. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area from midnight until 8 AM Tuesday. Most places will pick up 3-4″ of rain, but isolated areas could receive as much as 7″ of rain. Roadway ponding is likely as well as flooding in low lying areas and places that tend to flood. This morning and through the afternoon it’s possible for one or two strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning but the main threat with this event is going to be the heavy rain and flash flooding as a second system, a very powerful but slow moving low pressure system, moves across the Carolinas. We’ll have widespread rain and storms through the morning commute and then rounds of showers and storms throughout the afternoon. There will be pockets of heavy rain within the rounds that rotate in with an area of low pressure. This system has cooler air behind it and highs tomorrow and Tuesday will stay in the 70’s. We’ll dry out on later on Tuesday and the rest of the week looks dry. Temperatures, while initially cool, will warm up quickly later in the week as high pressure once again moves back offshore and wind returns from the south. By the end of the work week inland highs will again be near 90.

Today, heavy rain and storms. Highs 70-74.

Tonight, rounds of showers and storms, some heavy at times. Lows 57-59 inland, 59-61 beaches.

Tuesday, rain early, then clearing. Highs 70-75.