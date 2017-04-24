Weather Alert Day storm effects

The big story this Monday is the weather.

The News13 weather team predicts most places will pick up 3 to 4 inches of rain, but certain areas could receive as much as 7 inches of rain.

Flood warnings and advisories are already in effect for areas of Georgetown County. According to the National Weather service, flooding has been reported on South Beech Avenue in Andrews and at least one resident reported water coming into her home. The National Weather Service also said Rosemary Avenue in Andrews was impassable around 9:15 a.m. Monday.

An emergency shelter is open at Rosemary Middle School and will remain open until further notice. With the opening of the shelter, Georgetown County government moved to Operating Condition (OPCON) 4 at 10:30 a.m. OPCON 4 indicates an “alert” status in preparation for a possible threat. The county’s Emergency Management Division, S.C. Emergency Management and the National Weather Service is monitoring the situation closely. The Georgetown County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has not been activated, but Georgetown County will continue to monitor the storm, review operational plans, and keep the public updated.

A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for Florence County until 1:30 p.m.

Maps confirm several people are experiencing power outages in Horry County. An outage map from Horry Electric Cooperative says more than 1,700 people don’t have power in North Myrtle Beach.

Below are links to area power companies across the Pee Dee, Grand Strand and Robeson and Scotland County. These sites allow you to report outages and to also get updates as to when that power will be restored.

