2 captured after stealing truck, fleeing Georgetown County deputy

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two men accused of stealing a truck and crashing it while running from deputies have been arrested.

According to the press release, David Ware and Michael Huffman, both from Tennessee, were charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for a blue light and siren.

A deputy was responding to a report of a stolen truck in Murrells Inlet when he located a vehicle matching the description on 17 Bypass near Pendergrass Avenue. The deputy tried to stop the truck, and the suspects weaved through traffic in the Litchfield area until they crashed near Willbrook Boulevard.

“The truck turned into the entrance of Litchfield by the Sea, ran across a bike path, plowed through shrubbery at several businesses and stopped after striking an oak tree in the parking lot of TD Bank,” the release said.

Both suspects got out of the car and ran away, but the passenger was chased down by the Georgetown deputy and Pawleys Island police took the driver into custody soon after.