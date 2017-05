One charged with attempted murder for Florence shooting that injured 3

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Florence Police Department say they have arrested aĀ person involved in a shooting that injured three people in April.

Quinterris Javon Carmichael,18, of Effingham, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, oneĀ count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of conspiracy, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Ā Investigators say they anticipateĀ additional arrestsĀ in connection with the shooting.

Florence police were called to June Lane Monday night after a shooting sent three people to the hospital.

Lt. Brandt says the shooting call came in around 11 p.m.

Investigators discoveredĀ the victims were getting into a carĀ to leave the area when multiple subjects approached and began shooting. Ā Three people were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital, Lt. Brandt says.

This incident is still under investigation by Florence police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESCĀ /Ā 1-888-274-6372).