One charged with attempted murder for Florence shooting that injured 3

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Officers with the Florence Police Department say they have arrested a person involved in a shooting that injured three people in April.

Quinterris Javon Carmichael,18, of Effingham, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and one count of conspiracy, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Investigators say they anticipate additional arrests in connection with the shooting.

Florence police were called to June Lane Monday night after a shooting sent three people to the hospital.

Lt. Brandt says the shooting call came in around 11 p.m.

Investigators discovered the victims were getting into a car to leave the area when multiple subjects approached and began shooting. Three people were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital, Lt. Brandt says.

This incident is still under investigation by Florence police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).