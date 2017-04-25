5 Horry County Schools rank in top 25 best high schools in the state

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Several schools in our area were named in the US News and World Report’s Best High Schools in the state.

Five high schools from Horry County were mentioned in the top 25 high schools in South Carolina. Two more high schools in the Pee Dee ranked high on the list.

According to the list, St. James High came in at number 14, Carolina Forest High ranked 15, Aynor High placed 17, North Myrtle Beach High took 18, and Green Sea Floyds High landed at 25 on the list.

Mayo High for Math Science and Technology in Darlington ranked 13, and Johnsonville High ranked 26.

The standings were accompanied by the school’s graduation rate, a college readiness score and a medal award ranking.

See the full list here.