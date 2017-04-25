Bennettsville police ask for help solving string of car break-ins

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Bennettsville police are asking for information from the public regarding a string of recent car break-ins.

Police report a huge spike in car break-ins between April 17 and April 18. The press release from Lt. Larry Turner contained a 26-page document of police reports summarizing 13 cases all called in on April 18.

All of the incident reports from police identify the location of the thefts as either S. Kinney Circle, Jefferson Street or Thomas Street.

Twelve of the 13 police reports directly specify that the vehicles were left unlocked.

While many people only report their vehicles were rummaged through, four guns were reportedly stolen along with wallets, large amounts of cash, identifying documents like insurance cards, social security cards and birth certificates, checkbooks and electronics. In many cases, residents had multiple cars on their properties that were reportedly entered.

Bennettsville police are urging all residents to lock their cars and to never store any items of value in a vehicle. Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call Bennettsville police.