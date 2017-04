GEORGETOWN, SC (CBS) – The heavy rainfall in Georgetown County caused a casket to come out of the ground.

It’s at the cemetery off of Piney Grove Circle.

Family members of the person whose casket is floating say this is the second time this has happened. The first was Hurricane Matthew.

The family isn’t sure what they are going to do to get it to stay in the ground, but they are going to do what they can when the water comes down.