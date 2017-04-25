Conway police, DEA host prescription drug take back event this weekend

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department and the DEA are hosting a prescription pill take back event this Saturday. The event will be held April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CVS at 707 Church Street.

This effort is the twelfth opportunity in six years for members of the community to clean out their medicine cabinets and rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Last September, Americans turned in 350 tons of prescription drugs at more than 5,000 sites operated by the DEA and state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 10 previous take back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 5.5 million pounds of pills.

The press release from Conway police says medicines that sit in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines like flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash both pose potential safety and health hazards.

The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 29th Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website.