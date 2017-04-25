Firefighters battle old Young’s Pecan building fire

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence firefighters worked to put out a structure fire Tuesday morning at old Young’s Pecan building.

According to West Florence Fire Captain Anthony Fox, firefighters were called to 551 West Lucas Street for a reported commercial structure fire around 6:45 a.m.

Once on scene, they found a large commercial building with smoke showing from the roof.

West Florence Fire Battalion Chief Dustin Fails says the warehouse was under construction at the time. Crews had to cut the roof to assess the fire.

Officials confirm no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

One engine from the city of Florence fire department and one ambulance from Florence County EMS were also on scene.