Florence deputies arrest man wanted on murder charges

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man on murder charges Monday.

Investigators have been looking for 38-year-old Merrick Jason Matthews of Darlington for several weeks after he shot and killed Michael Harvey Cox Sunday, April 2.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the America’s Best Value Inn on TV Road in Florence around 1 a.m. that morning and found the victim already dead.

Matthews was arrested yesterday in Darlington County by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, Florence Division, Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Matthews is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.