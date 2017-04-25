Florence School District 5 approves program for free meals

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Students at two schools in Florence School District Five will receive free breakfast and lunch next school year.

The school board approved the Community Eligibly Program Monday night. The Program will feed students at Johnsonville Elementary and Middle for free.

Parent Ron Lyerly says the new free breakfast and lunch program is wonderful.

“You never know what can make a difference in a child’s life,” said Ron Lyerly. “Better nutrition, better health, better scores on tests, better grades. That’s a lot of difference in a child’s life.”

Lyerly is the parent of a rising third grader he believes the program helps both parents and students.

“That’s one less thing they have to worry about. [Now] they are very well taken care of,” said Lyerly.

Superintendent Randy Smiley and Johnsonville and Elementary Principle Dayne Coker say the district has been interested in the program for the past three years.

“We have found the need for nutrition. You know that they are hungry, “said Randy Smiley. “So we wanted to give that opportunity to all children here at the school.”

Smiley says about 88% of students at the two schools eat lunch, most of them have free or reduced meals.

“We have a lot of children who certainly will greatly benefit with a program on this type,” said Smiley.

Principle Coker says expanding the program to all kids will help teachers keep hungry students focused throughout the day.

“A lot of times teachers will keep crackers or snacks of some sort in their rooms if they see a child that appears hungry, “explained Coker.

The program will can last up to four years at no cost the district or parents. Smiley explains the State and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will reimburse the cost.

“It’s not going to be that stigma anymore,” said Coker. “You’re coming now and there is no charge. For your breakfast and lunch, you come on in and enjoy [it]. We’re hoping the parents see it in that positive light.”

Superintendent Smiley explained the lunch participation at the high school is not enough to qualify for the program. He hopes as students from the middle school get used to free lunch more students will eat school lunch.