Horry County Council members can’t agree on use of recreation funds

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders are debating how to use recreation funding allotted to each council member. Some council members feel Horry County taxpayers are not getting what they’re paying for because of how that money is being spent.

Each council member is given $20,000 in a recreation account, to spend at their discretion. Some county leaders feel that money should be solely spent on parks and recreation programs for county residents. Others suggested changing the name of the funding to expand how the can use it. Councilman Tyler Servant is proposing that eliminating the accounts all together, and putting that money, which amounts to a total of about $240,000, straight into county recreation programs. “When taxpayers pay money to the county, they want to know that their moneys are being spent where they’re supposed to be spent. And this is an example where accounts that are made up of $20,000 for each council member and they’re being spent not on recreation,” says Servant.

Servant will present an ordinance to change how that money is spent at the next Horry County Council meeting on May 16th.