Horry County leaders working to clear right of way on 501

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders are taking action to clear the right of way on Highway 501.

They say businesses along side that highway are encroaching closer to the road. County Planning and Zoning officials presented the issue at the Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation Committee meeting on Tuesday. They said many of the auto businesses are pushing their merchandise further into the right of way to catch people’s attentions. They said the use of the right of way could be a safety hazard for drivers. It would also impede engineers and surveyors working on the 501 widening project.

Planning and Zoning Deputy Director David Schwerd says his office plans to work with Department of Transportation officials to outline the boundaries of the rights of way. Then they will send warnings to any businesses who are occupying that space. “It’s important to protect that right of way, and not have businesses and vehicles and signs within that area making it difficult to accomplish that because we all know we want to get 501 widened.”

County leaders say they will not fine any of the businesses and hope businesses will comply.