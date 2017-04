LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Lake City Police Department announced Tuesday one of their four-legged officers died this morning at his home.

“The Lake City Police Department mourns the lost of one of our very own, K-9 Officer Filip. Please continue to pray for his family and the Department,” the post on the police department’s Facebook page said.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 27, at 3 p.m. at the Lake City Police Department.