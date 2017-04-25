Fatal motorcycle crash in Little River discovered the next morning

Published: Updated:

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – The Highway Patrol is investigating after officials discovered a deadly motorcycle crash near Little River the next afternoon.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says investigators believe the crash happened Monday night, but the crash was not discovered until 11:15 a.m.Tuesday.

The wreck happened on Highway 17 near Spa Drive after a Suzuki motorcycle traveled off road and down an embankment. Cpl. Collins says the only rider was killed as a result of the crash and officials are not sure if the victim was wearing a helmet.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the person’s name or how they died.

 

 

 

